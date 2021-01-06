The past 24 hours have been tough for Dr. Dre. On Tuesday night (Jan. 5) it was reported that the legendary producer was rushed to ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm. The world banded together through social media to pray for Dre. LL Cool J later informed us that he was set to make a recovery after immediately receiving the medical attention he needed.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

The West Coast producer took to his Instagram to relay the message shortly after news broke.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Unfortunately, while Dre was hospitalized, his home was the target of an attempted burglary. According to TMZ, the thieves were aware of the brain aneurysm. They then decided that it would be an opportune time to break into Dre’s Pacific Palisades home. Four men were seen by security on Dre’s property early Wednesday morning. The security quickly alerted the authorities, while the men attempted to escape. Despite the attempt, they were caught arrested.

Let us keep Dr. Dre and his family in our prayers throughout this trying time. LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Russell Wilson and more expressed their prayer and well wishes for the Compton producer as well.