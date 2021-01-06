Dr. Dre is in the Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that the mogul was rushed there on Tuesday afternoon where he is stable and lucid. Medical professionals are doing a battery of tests to find out what caused the bleeding.

Dr. Dre is in the middle of an ugly divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

She wants $2 million in temporary spousal support and $5 million for her lawyer fees. She also wants a judge to reject their 1996 prenuptial agreement. claiming he ripped it up a year after they married.

Dre says he’s already been covering her living expenses and paid her lawyers more than he paid his own.

There’s no telling if the two situations are connected but you know that won’t stop conspiracy theorists.