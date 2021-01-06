Yesterday, the Hip Hop world held its breath as pioneering super producer Dr. Dre suffered from a brain aneurysm and was rushed to ICU in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Doctors were able to stabilize Dre, who has now given the public an update via social media about his stable and improving condition.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” said Dre via Instagram, giving thanks to fans, friends and well wishers.

Rapper and physician Dr. Khan aka Lazarus, spoke to Fat Joe about aneurysms and Dr. Dre’s likelihood of recovery. See the interview below.

