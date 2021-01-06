Drake and Meek Mill Reportedly Go to the Bahamas to Shoot New Music Video

It looks like Drake and Meek Mill linking again to create another hit.

Back in 2018, the Toronto and Philadelphia rappers publicly reconciled. It was a proud moment in Hip-Hop after Drake invited Meek for a surprise performance during his tour. The two later reconvened on Meek’s Championships album for the multi-platinum single, “Going Bad.”

Earlier today (Jan. 6) DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to report an upcoming collaboration from the two artists, inciting that Meek has another “Drake stimmy” coming his way.

“I heard Drake and Meek in Bahamas shooting a music video…hmmm. Heard that content will soon fwd.”

“I had $5K on Meek not selling 200K but now hearing that he might get another Drake stimmy.. sh*t I’m cancellin that bet lol. Aubrey saves every1. But any1 who like betting on Rapper sales… HMU.. we betting thousands.. I just took some racks off @MarioHTXX for Playboi Carti.”

There is no word whether or not the song will be for CLB or Meek’s Championships follow-up. While we await the arrival of Certified Lover Boy, fans will certainly take heed to any new music from The Boy and the Dreamchaser founder.