Jon Ossoff has followed Rev. Raphael Warnock in defeating Georgia Republican incumbents in the state’s Senate runoff. Ossoff defeated David Purdue, which will place control of the Senate in possession of the Democrats, The Hill and CNN reports.

The race was called with Ossoff edging Perdue by less than .6 percentage points, the slim margin eclipses the .5-percentage-point threshold that would create an automatic recount.

By taking control of the senate, Biden will be able to advance policies that align with his legelsative agenda once he takes office on Jan. 20.

Advertisement

During the overnight hours, Rev. Warnock beat Kelly Loeffler, unsetting her from her Senate position. Before the runoff, Republicans held a 50-48 edge, the now tie will deliver the tie-breaking vote to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.