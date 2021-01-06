J. Cole has hit 2021 and holding true to his timeline that he shared to close 2020. Returning to Instagram, Cole released a couple of new pictures letting fans know that it is time for The Off-Season.

“The Off-Season… Let’s work,” Cole wrote as his caption.

On Dec. 30, in an IG post a picture with a note pad on a board of a recording studio. The pad scratches off that blaze of features J. Cole did, Revenge of the Dreamers 3, and leaves three releases: The Off-Season, It’s A Boy, and The Fall Off.

Advertisement

As of writing, there are no details as to what the album three drops could be, although The Fall Off is widely believed to be an album. Could it be his final one?

In the caption, Cole wrote, “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…”