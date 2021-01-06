Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, according to Page Six.

Sources tell the outlet that the divorce is “imminent” and the beauty mogul already lawyered up.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kim hasn’t been spotted rocking her wedding ring and previous support suggested that they were “still together” but living separate lives.

This past holiday season, the rapper stayed at their Wyoming ranch and didn’t join the extravagant Kardashian festivities, which drew backlash.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued.

The source added that Kim has been as supportive as she could during his mental health crisis. “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Another source told the outlet that Kanye grew irritated with the Kardashian lifestyle and found their reality show “unbareable.”

If you’ve been following Kimye recently, then you aren’t shocked by this news. West tweeted in July, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” suggesting that she cheated on him with the Philly emcee.

Ye also slammed his wife’s mother and called her Kris Jong-Un and claimed they were attempting to force him into psychiatric treatment.

Apparently, Kanye didn’t even engage at Kim’s socially irresponsible birthday extravaganza in Tahiti. “He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source added.

The source claims this isn’t Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first talk of divorce but this time seems more serious.