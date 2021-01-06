King Von’s fans are still going hard for him even months after his passing.

The late Chicago rapper’s fight with Quando Rondo in November became a very memorable event of 2020. Quando is attempting to move forward and continues to document his day-to-day life on social media. The Atlanta rapper posted a video of his daughter moving around before losing her footing and blurting out a curse word.

It’s a cute video and fans of Rondo seemed to love it. But comments started to fill with hateful remarks. The comments targeted Rondo’s daughter and included death threats. Quando Rondo’s fans clapped back at the hateful comments. One comment read, “you n**as hating on a little girl because your favorite rapper dead 🤡🤡.”

The involvement of children in gang beef has always been looked down on but the Internet is a strange place.

King Von’s death was a controversial and upsetting one but at the end of the day, there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed.

