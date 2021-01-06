In an unprecedented scene, tens of thousands of supporters of President Trump gathered and stormed the Capitol building. With Trump, confederate flags, and more waving in the rea, the mob pushed through Capitol barriers, fought with police and security, and stormed the House floor.

CNN reports at the front door of the House there was an armed standoff leading to a woman being shot in the chest, she is in critical condition. In addition to that woman, multiple officers have been injured.

Anarchists and rioters stormed the building and posed for pictures with historic statues, sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk and more. On the Senate side of the building, police used smoke grenades to clear the building of rioters.

Earlier in the day, Trump urged his supporters to take the Capitol, enciting the riots.

The dramatic turn of events halted the confirmation of President-Elect-Biden as the President, two weeks ahead of his inauguration. CNN reports this is the first time the building was breached since the British attacked and burned the building in August of 1814, during the War of 1812.

The scene was met with much less force than seen during Black Lives Matter protests of the summer.

You can see pieces from D.C.’s riots below.

WATCH: Rioters turn against reporters near the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/7yDqyAoANj — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

Outside the Capitol, Trump supporters took all the equipment from a news media crew (hearing it was AP) and are looking for ways to set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/iV9Ah8QdXo — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 6, 2021

Factbox: World stunned by violence in U.S. Capitol, attempts to overturn election https://t.co/w899mS3UoJ pic.twitter.com/9iiPrOiiCO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021