While the Capitol building in Washington D.C. was under siege, President-elect Joe Biden released a statement referring to the scene as “insurrection” and “chaos.”

“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, now,” Biden said from Delaware. “I call on this mob to pull back now and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

He would also call on Trump to denounce the attack on the capitol and denounced that the action was a protest.

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times, an assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself; an assault on the people’s representatives, the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them; the public servants who work at the heart of our republic; an assault on the rule of law like few times we’ve ever seen it,” Biden said.

You can see the full statement below.

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

America is so much better than what we’re seeing today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021