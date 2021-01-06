President Trump to Rioters: “We Love You. You Are Very Special.”

President Trump to Rioters: “We Love You. You Are Very Special.”

After a day of chaos and disruption of democracy which he caused, President Trump issued a message to his rioters calling for them to “go home.”

The message comes after the capital building was destroyed, a woman was shot, the democratic process was halted and more, however, Trump would not back off his baseless and debunked claims of election fraud.

In addition to asking them to leave, Trump made sure to let his group of rioted know that they are loved, stating, “We love you. You are very special.”

Advertisement

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt,” Trump said. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Nearly two hours into the clash on Capitol Hill already resulting in violence and numerous acts of domestic terrorism, Trump called for the safety of Capitol Police and Law Enforcement, stating “they are truly on the side of our Country.”

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Prior to that message, Trump took aim at Vice President Mike Pence for not halting the vote.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump wrote.

You can visit his Twitter page to see his statement.