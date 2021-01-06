In a heartbreaking story, a Tennessee mother suffering from severe depression took her own life as well as that of her infant child by jumping from an overpass into traffic on Monday.

26-year-old Tonisha Lashay Barker leaped into traffic while holding her 21-month-old infant. A trucker later reported a “large object” hit his trailer after falling from the overpass. The bodies of the woman and the infant were found on Interstate I-40 not long after.

It is being reported that Barker was upset about losing her job at the coronavirus testing center and had ran her car into a gas pump attempting to cause an explosion moments before taking the life of herself and her child.

Advertisement