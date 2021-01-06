On this date in 1996, Busta Rhymes of the almighty L.O.N.S.(Leaders Of The New School) crew dropped his very first single as a solo artist entitled Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check. The frontman of the four-man squad had been expected to come out dolo since the early days of L.O.N.S., but made a few guest appearances on tracks within the circle of Hip Hop royalty, but didn’t officially go for self until 1995.

At the top of the following year, Buss A Bus released the first single “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” from his solo debut album The Coming, which was marketed and distributed by Elektra Records. The energetic track borrowed lyrics from The Sugarhill Gang’s impactful “8th Wonder” for the hook and added Busta’s signature animation for one of the most memorable singles of Buss ‘career.

Salute to Busta, the late Chris Lighty, and the entire Violator family for bringing Buss to us as a solo artist!

