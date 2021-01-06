The Jacksonville Jaguars are now officially staring at their future as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the NFL Draft.



“My time here has been amazing, and I’ll be a Clemson Tiger forever,” Lawrence said Ain a video on social media.



Lawrence’s Clemson career came to an end last week in a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. Prior to this year’s disappointment, Lawrence won 25 straight starts and won a national championship in his freshman season in 2018.



In his future, a relocation to Jacksonville, Florida is on the way and he is expected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL draft.



“Looking back on it, I hope my legacy is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall, more than how I played,” Lawrence said. “It’s how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing I’m known for.”



Lawrence added, “To all my teammates over the past three years, it’s been the most fun ride I’ve been on. I’ll look back on these last three years and have the best memories.”



You can see the video below.

It’s official.



Projected No. 1 pick @Trevorlawrencee announces he’s leaving Clemson and declaring for the NFL draftpic.twitter.com/WDAGevTIB9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2021