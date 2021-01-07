Doja Cat is getting ready for her new album, announcing the features for Planet Her by using her following list on Twitter.



According to HipHopDX, Doja Cat first hinted at the album before Christmas, but her latest details hint the album is soon to be on the way. The “Say So” artists hit Twitter and wrote, “Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn.” The message was followed by “Guess why.”



That list of stars was at a total of eight: French Montana, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, SZA, and The Weeknd.



Doja Cat’s previous effort, Hot Pink, only brought in two features in Smino and Gucci Mane.



Are you ready to hear what she returns with this run? Peep the announcement below.

Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why. — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) January 5, 2021