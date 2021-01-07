Jazmine Sullivan released the latest single from her Heaux Tales project and it’s a soulful ballad featuring H.E.R.

This is Sullivan’s full-length musical effort since the 2015 Reality Show. Heaux Tales, which is slated to be released this Friday, will also feature “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

The collection will feature guest appearances from Ari Lennox and Anderson .Paak as well.

When speaking of “Girl Like Me,” Jazmine Sullivan said: “The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies.”

