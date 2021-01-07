Not long after news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, rumors of Kanye having an affair circulated. However, who Kanye is rumored to have an affair with is what really makes this story wild.
On Wednesday, rumors circulating of Kanye having an affair with beauty influencer Jeffree Star seemed to be the least ridiculous thing people heard about. While police officers letting Trump election rioters enter the U.S. Capitol was surely the biggest news story, the Kanye and Jeffree Star rumors certainly took second place.
The rumors have are not confirmed, and are most likely not true. They seem to have stemmed from TikToker Ava Louise, who recently appeared on Dr. Phil for starting the COVID-19 “toilet licking” challenge.
So maybe she’s not the most reliable source of information.
“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months,” she said in the TikTok. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, and a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”
Jeffree heard about the rumors and decided to egg Kanye on.
Upon hearing the rumors, social media erupted with meme’s.