Not long after news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, rumors of Kanye having an affair circulated. However, who Kanye is rumored to have an affair with is what really makes this story wild.

On Wednesday, rumors circulating of Kanye having an affair with beauty influencer Jeffree Star seemed to be the least ridiculous thing people heard about. While police officers letting Trump election rioters enter the U.S. Capitol was surely the biggest news story, the Kanye and Jeffree Star rumors certainly took second place.

The rumors have are not confirmed, and are most likely not true. They seem to have stemmed from TikToker Ava Louise, who recently appeared on Dr. Phil for starting the COVID-19 “toilet licking” challenge.

So maybe she’s not the most reliable source of information.

“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months,” she said in the TikTok. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, and a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

Jeffree heard about the rumors and decided to egg Kanye on.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

I love these beautiful #Wyoming winter nights ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ure2ReadCE — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

Upon hearing the rumors, social media erupted with meme’s.

the person who caught jeffree star and kanye west: pic.twitter.com/QltwkKKVok — Suzan (@nigerianpwinces) January 6, 2021

me opening twitter hearing that jeffree star and kanye west hooked up pic.twitter.com/Md88Qt3KUn — iiam.kae (@imnotcloudz) January 6, 2021

Me: *opens twitter*



Twitter: Kanye West cheated on Kim with Jeffree Star



Me: pic.twitter.com/j4HHT2ofQN — M.🌺 (@curly_empress) January 6, 2021