Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in the headlines recently regarding their alleged divorce. Rumors have been circulating that the two have been working on quietly separating for a while now and that they are already seeing new people.

A source at Page Six is reportedly stating that the “final straw” for Kardashian’s decision to move forward with the divorce was West’s 2020 presidential run. It can be assumed that like many, Kardashian wasn’t here for Kanye’s remarks about Harriet Tubman and the slaves. West also referred to Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner as “Kris Jung-Un” on Twitter after she allegedly tried to help West seek psychiatric treatment.

A second source claims that Kim did not endorse Kanye during his presidency. “She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes.”

“Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids,” the source stated.

On the other hand, Kanye West is allegedly over the Kardashian family himself. “[He] is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them,” the source says before adding that West finds their show to be “unbearable.”

Neither Kanye nor Kim have spoken on the allegations regarding their divorce or cleared the air. According to the source, Kanye and Kim seem to still remain amicable. “There isn’t a war happening. They’ve been working through a lot for a while now, for a few months.”