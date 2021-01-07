Nike hits the New Year with the announcement of The Chosen 2 pack, which highlights the relationship of LeBron James and soccer star Kylian Mbappé.



The design of the pack will showcase the idea of duality, parallel paths, from one champion to another. The star will also highlight their efforts as homegrown heroes, Kylian from the Bondy suburb, and LeBron from Akron, and how those places shaped them as players and their desire to provide a positive impact on their homes.



The Chosen 2 Pack also highlights their impact on the future generation, leading Nike Inc. to make a donation to Mbappe’s foundation IBKM (Inspired by Kylian Mbappé) and LeBron James Family Foundation.



The new “Nike LeBron 18 Chosen 2” will retail at $225 and is silhouette is dressed in a black Knitposite 2.0 upper sitting on a translucent sole. An iridescent heel clip houses a special black LeBron x Kylian graphic printed on a purple backdrop. The Air system on the tongue is designed with both LeBron’s and Kylian’s logos, and a ‘Chosen One’ ambigram logo. A double swoosh sits on the forefoot and on the sock liners, where you’ll also find a basketball x football graphic on the left and a LeBron x Kylian ambigram on the right.



The “Nike Mercurial Mbappé Chosen 2” carries a KM X LBJ pattern and features a black and silver flair with an iridescent finish. A ‘Chosen One’ ambigram logo is found on the boot’s toe, and a 3D KM logo and LBJ is presented on the heel tabs of the shoes. A double swoosh sits on the forefoot and on the sock liners, where you’ll also find a basketball x football mashup on the left and a LeBron x Kylian ambigram on the right. The boot will retail at $295.



You can see both below and the pack is available beginning Jan. 7.



