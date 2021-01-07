After a day of chaos at the nation’s capitol, there is renewed energy on Articles of Impeachment against President Trump in his last two weeks in office. The initiative is led by United States Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).



“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar tweeted after the forceful entry of the Capitol building. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”



She added, “Rest assured, this day will not end without us finishing the work Congress is supposed to carry out.”



Rep. Omar was correct as Senate reconvened after order was restored to the building leading to retraction of objections to the confirmation of President-Elect Joe Biden.



You can see Rep. Omar’s tweets below.

