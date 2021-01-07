Snoop Dogg can legit do anything. The Doggfather made his All Elite Wrestling debut and landed a frog splash on his way to his first professional wrestling win. Yes, you read that right.

So, first, the movie dubbed the Snoop Splash. Second, shout out to Uncle Snoop for keeping it Hip-Hop and performing in a Doggystyle jacket. Third, Snoop def needs a bit of trianing, but hey, maybe this is a warning to you know who.

So glad I locked Private Party down to contracts on #AEWDynamite. After seeing that tremendous top rope splash, I’m willing to agent Snoop in @AEW too.. For a small percentage, of course. pic.twitter.com/aGEsgXhvYU — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2021

Anyway, shoutout to Snoop Dogg for being the ultimate entertainer. And if you need more, check below where Snoop made Anderson Cooper cackle like he was ready to conquer Gotham City on New Year’s Eve.

