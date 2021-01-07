In the words of Malcolm X, the chicken have come home to roost.

On Wednesday (Jan. 6) pro-Trumpers breached the Capitol Building. The act of domestic terrorism interrupted members of Congress during a meeting to confirm the results of the 2020 election. Some Republican Senate and House members intended to oppose President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ win, in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s claim of a hoax election result.

Following the massive chaos of barbaric and rambunctious behavior that lead to four deaths and at least 52 arrests and counting, Republican members of Congress retracted their intent. Prior to the Capitol breach, there were months of preparation and encouragement from the US Government’s highest seat of political office. Pres. Trump even provoked his supporters with a speech before yesterday’s breach. He took to his Twitter as well in a number of since-deleted Tweets.

Advertisement

After yesterday’s breach, many called for the deactivation of Donald Trump’s Twitter account. He has used the account to promote his personal agenda. Yesterday’s actions were the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg stated in a post that Trump’s account have been suspended as well. This includes the social media conglomerate Instagram as well.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he wrote on Thursday morning. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Facebook employed the extension of Trump’s account ban.