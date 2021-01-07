Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry kept her promise and fired the two officers, Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove, who was involved in Breonna Taylor’s raid. Gentry cited “extreme violations of our policies.”

Jaynes wasn’t present at the raid but he signed the paperwork to get the warrant. He’s also the one who had unverified information from a postal inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, who was a drug suspect, was receiving packages at her home.

However, Crosgrove was present and also fired shots.

Brett Hankison was already fired after he “violated obedience to rules and regulations” while serving the warrant. He’s also the only officer who was indicted for wanton endangerment charges for the bullets that hit the wall.

Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sound asleep when the officers did a no-knock raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.