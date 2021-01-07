According to several confirmed reports, the first lady’s chief of staff and White House deputy press secretary have both stepped down amid the Capitol Hill riots that took place on Wednesday. In addition to those two positions, two other White House staffers are considering resigning over yesterday’s inssurection.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff, and Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary, both stepped down and gave statements as to why they resigned.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham said in a statement. “I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” Matthews said. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”