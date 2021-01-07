During the “Stop the Steal” rally turned riot that was instigated by President Trump and carried out by his supporters and white supremacists, one woman was shot and killed. That woman was Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran from California, who was part of the rioters who forced their way into the building.



NBC revealed the woman was carried out of the Capitol building on a stretcher. In a graphic video, Babbit was seen bleeding due to her gunshot wound. During the madness at the capitol, many outlets reported on the shooting and stated the victim was in critical condition.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Video from the shooting would also hit Twitter capturing the exact moment Babbit was hit, which appeared to be as she and other rioters stormed the chamber doors.



According to The AP, four people died during the riots in D.C. Along with Babbit, the other deaths were due to medical emergencies.