According to a report from NPR, authorities in Washington D.C. have confirmed that at least four people died after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol On Wednesday(January 6). Three died in separate incidents and a fourth was a woman whose highly publicized shooting left her dead.

The FBI also confirmed to NPR that “two suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners.” Despite the seriousness of the insurrection, only 52 people were arrested in the meleé and most were for violating the 6pm curfew.

Rioters broke windows, destroyed offices, attacked police while Capitol building workers and lawmakers sought refuge inside with reporters. 14 police officers were injured during the incident and two remain hospitalized.

