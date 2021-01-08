Before the start of the New Year, many fans were looking forward to seeing R&B sisters, Ashanti and Keyshia Song go hit for hit in the verzuz ring. After weeks of anticipation, the battle was canceled due to Ashanti testing positive for COVID-19. Fans were led to disappointment after finding out that the Verzuz battle could not go on from different locations, but Ashanti and Keyshia Cole assured their fans that when it is time for the new battle date, they will give them a show worth waiting for!

Well, if fans are still up for it. Recently, Verzuz put out a statement regarding their plans for upcoming battles considering COVID-19.

“This has been an emotional week,” the announcement begins. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks. Ashanti and Keyshia Cole: Coming Soon.”

R&B fans on social media express their frustration with the anticipated battle being postponed for the second time. Some fans have even entered the chat with jokes, “If Ashanti scared to battle Keyshia, just say that,” one fan posted.

“This is the second time the Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole battle got canceled. I’m over it now. F*ck it,” another fan penned.

Some fans even suggested that Keyshia Cole should be issued an apology. “At this point f*ck #Verzuz Ashanti reckless a** got COVID thinking she Carmen Sandiego traveling all over the world, y’all give us a new date then one day before the show you tell us you not doing it now? FOH Keyshia Cole deserves an apology because she was ready. Forget it now.”

Its safe to say everyone was excited for this battle between the R&B Queens, stay tuned to find out the new date!