Capping off a dominant rookie regular season, Washington Football Star Chase young has been named NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December.



Young is the sixth NFC Defensive Player of the Month in franchise history and is the first since linebacker London Fletcher achieved the weight back in 2012. Young is also the first Washington player to win a player of the month award since Kirk Cousins did in November of 2016.

NFC Defensive Player of the Month meeting the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month pic.twitter.com/NqYBbeL9fj — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 7, 2021

To wrap the season, Young tallied 17 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three passes defended, and a touchdown. He is also the first player in history to record two games in a single season with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a sack.



Young’s performance this season drew comparisons to legends like Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor by ESPN’s Michael Wilson on Pardon The Interruption.



He will now lead a stacked defense to the playoffs where he will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Over the past week, Young grabbed headlines before his wild-card battle as he called for Brady as he left the field this past Sunday night. “Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I’m coming! I want Tom! I want Tom,” Young said as he headed off the field.

NFC Defensive Player of the Month

+

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

=

@youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/3adWc4KRwh — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 7, 2021

Young was asked about his remarks on Wednesday to which his response was “I play ball.”



“I’m excited to go against the best,” Young said. “The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin’. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against.”



Tampa Bay and Washington will take the primetime slot on Saturday on NBC starting at 8:15 ET.

Advertisement