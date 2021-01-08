Donald Trump’s Twitter was restored and he used the platform to announce his plans for Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Trump is the first President not to attend his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. Richard Nixon resigned before Gerald Ford was sworn into office in 1974.

It’s traditional for the current President to invite the President-elect to the White House and ride to the inauguration together.

But after Capitol Hill’s deadly riot incited by the POTUS himself, he’s deciding to sit this one out.

The call for Donald Trump’s resignation is growing and if he refuses, Nancy Pelosi and her clique are prepared to impeach him once more.