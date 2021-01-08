Jeffree Star puts the Kanye West rumors to bed.

Wednesday (Jan. 6) was a day to remember as we tried to shake off the 2020 funk. Prior to the acts of domestic terrorism at the nation’s Capitol building, we received breaking news about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s reported preparation for a divorce. In the midst of that, Twitter went into a frenzy with mind-boggling news that paired West and Jeffree Star for having an affair. Starr released a video on Youtube entitled “Addressing The Kanye Situation.” He even called the rumor “the dumbest sh*t I think I’ve ever read in my entire life.”

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone,” he added. “I like very tall men. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

Advertisement

Starr also pulled in West’s mother in-law, Kris Jenner as a potential suspect for starting the rumor.

“If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl.”

Ye is on record for calling his mother in-law Kris Jong-un, referring to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The claims derived from a TikToker who pieced together implausible information that linked Starr to the Yeezy CEO. She went viral in March for licking toilets and all it the “Corona Challenge.”

The woman responsible for the Kanye West/Jeffree Star viral memes is actually Ava Louise – the problematic influencer who went viral in March 2020 for licking a toilet seat as part of her 'Corona challenge.' pic.twitter.com/8aiiBJlnZA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2021

It is safe to say that everyone who has a mass following is not a credible source when it comes to truth. In the words of Charlamagne Tha God, no one cares about the truth when the lie is more entertaining. In this case, Twitter took it and ran with it. Now let us resume our regularly scheduled programming.