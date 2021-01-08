SOURCE SPORTS: Kawhi Leonard Ready and Willing to Play in More Back To Back Games

When we all think of load management, Kawhi Leonard is the first person we think about. It appears Leonard is ready to start shedding that label off him.

Leonard successfully played in back to back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the first time he has done so as a Los Angeles Clipper.

“I mean, I think I’ll be playing, pretty much,” Leonard said Wednesday, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “The last few years, I was injured, and I worked on getting my leg stronger, and it’s been a long time. But I was patient, and I’m able to play.”

Clippers coach Ty Lue admitted that Leonard was a bit fatigued early in the second game of the back-to-back against Golden State, but felt fine afterward. Leonard scored 21 points in 35 minutes in that game Wednesday.

After last season’s playoff early exit, many questioned Leonard and Paul George’s level of commitment towards the Clippers. If Leonard is willing and able to play in back to back games on a consistent bias, it could only help the Clippers going forward.