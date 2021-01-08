It is safe to say Lil Baby raised the stakes after his 2020 run.

Following a successful year filled with a number of features, hits records, a top-charting album, and multiple Grammy nods, the ATL rapper was crowned Apple Music’s Artist of The Year. If you ask me, it was a no brainer. Lil Baby did not leave any work undone in the previous year. So far in 2021, it looks like he looking to make an even better run.

The Quality Control Music superstar was recently spotted in the Bahamas with the likes of Drake, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin. Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks reported that the OVO and Dreamchasers Bosses were posted up in the Bahamas working on some music. While AK’s report was neither confirmed nor denied by either camp, Meek took to his IG to post the two of them gambling on the island.

“DC x OVO x 4Pf x FANATICS I got a lot of M’s on my mind! Having a goat get together.”

Drake in the Bahamas with Meek Mill and Lil Baby. pic.twitter.com/SGg9TyIuzA — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 8, 2021

Meek’s naming the link up a “goat get together” was quite fitting. Based on the picture, Michael Rubin’s chips were stacked quite high while Meek looking to be grabbing some wins from his hand. Rubin’s chips were reminiscent of Drake’s line from “When To Say When.” “I watch Michael Rubin win a million off a couple hands.”

Now that Lil Baby has joined the crew, it will be interesting to see where the guest features will land. As of now, the world awaits Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.