White House visits back?! The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make that stroll back into Pennsylvania Ave now that President Trump is on his way out the building.
Yahoo! Sports detail LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lake Show are ready to usher back in the tradition of visiting the White House once President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into the office.
Through President Trump’s tenure, the NBA has crowned four champions. The Golden State Warriors won two championships and the Toronto Raptors took home the ring before the Lakers. None of those teams made the White House visit.
Let’s just hope at some point the pandemic makes the visit a possibility.
SOURCE SPORTS: The Lakers Want to Make Championship White House Visit When Biden Takes Over
