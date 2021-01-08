White House visits back?! The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make that stroll back into Pennsylvania Ave now that President Trump is on his way out the building.



Yahoo! Sports detail LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lake Show are ready to usher back in the tradition of visiting the White House once President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into the office.



Through President Trump’s tenure, the NBA has crowned four champions. The Golden State Warriors won two championships and the Toronto Raptors took home the ring before the Lakers. None of those teams made the White House visit.



Let’s just hope at some point the pandemic makes the visit a possibility.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers look to reconvene post-championship tradition of visiting White House this season after Joe Biden is sworn into office. https://t.co/pn5GaPL3AZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2021