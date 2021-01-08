Saweetie is gearing up for the release of her Pretty B*tch Music album and the latest preview is the club anthem “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat.



The new single shows the instant chemistry between the two and is the perfect single for a night out on the town or inside if where you reside has social distancing orders.

“That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch

Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft.” Saweetie

The new release follows “Back to the Streets,” which dropped late 2020, adding to a hot street for Saweetie that includes a massive social media presence. Saweetie also recently performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and is set to appear on The Real.



You can hear the new single and watch the video below.