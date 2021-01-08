People continue to question the overall safety of athletes playing games during the ongoing pandemic. It feels like daily, teams are without players due to positive Covid-19 tests. What are the potential ongoing health effects that could be harmful to professional athletes returning to the court?

This weekend will be no different, as the Boston Celtics are without their entire frontcourt rotation for Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The team announced Grant Willians, Robert Williams, and Tristan Thompson are out due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocol.

It is reported that Robert Williams tested positive for COVID-19, while Thompson and Grant Williams are out due to contact tracing, a source confirmed to ESPN.

In addition to tonight’s game, the seven-day quarantine will force the three players to miss games against the Heat, Bulls, and Magic. And with the absence of Thompson and Robert Williams, Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall will be the Celtics’ only available big men for the next four games.

Ultimately, if more players are forced to quarantine over the next few days, games could be canceled. The NBA’s rules require teams to be able to suit up at least eight players in order for games to be played.