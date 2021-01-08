Words by Sentwali Holder

Tiffany Haddish may be the queen of comedy but she is going from the world of laughs to a new arena – science fiction!

Haddish is an Emmy-winning actress best known for a string of formulaic comedies from Girls Trip, Old School, and Like a Boss, is in the final round of negotiations to star in an adaptation of Landscape with Invisible Hand, an award-winning novel from M.T. Anderson. Set up at MGM and Brad Pitt’s Plan B., this would be Haddish’s first major role for Haddish in a sci-fi film. What makes this role so exciting for the culture is it shows the range of Haddish and in a broader sense, shows our voices are growing and not being boxed into predictable lanes.

First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Landscape with Invisible Hand is set in the near future, and the story depicts Earth’s takeover by an alien species known as the Vuuv. But after the Vuuv’s advanced technology leads to the collapse of Earth’s job market and global economy, a teenager and his girlfriend come up with a harebrained scheme to broadcast their romantic life to aliens who are fascinated by their relationship. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, their teenage love slowly turns to hate, and can’t break up without bankrupting their families. Sounds like an opportunity for some laughs but definitely not a project most would expect from a superstar comedian of Haddish’s caliber.

This adaptation of Landscape with Invisible Hand will be written and directed by Cory Finley. He recently directed Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in HBO’s critically-acclaimed Sundance hit, Bad Education.