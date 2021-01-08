After months of denial of election results, inciting a domestic terrorist attack, and abandonment by his cabinet, President Trump has admitted defeat in the 2020 election.



The return of Trump to Twitter came in a video, in which he conceded the election for the first time and committed to a peaceful transfer of presidential power.



The speech comes 13 days ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and one night after encouraging rioters to overtake the Capitol building.



“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Trump said in the video. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”



Trump would also state that he has exhausted every legal option in challenging the election results, which have long been understood to have no evidence of fraud.



“I think that video was done only because almost all his senior staff was about to resign, and impeachment is imminent,” a White House adviser said to CNN. “That message and tone should have been relayed election night … not after people died.”



Trump would also condemn the attack and state those who participated in the Capitol attack would be punished by law. “To those that engage in the acts of violence and disruption, you do not represent our country. To those that broke the law, you will pay.”



“Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said. “And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed. But I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”