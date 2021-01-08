Trump Considering Pardoning Lil Wayne and Kodak Black Before Last Day In Office

Trump Considering Pardoning Lil Wayne and Kodak Black Before Last Day In Office

As everyone can tell, Donald Trump is undoubtedly leaving office with a bang. With a list of celebrities that are being considered for presidential pardons before 45 leaves office, two of the most recognizable figures in the Hip Hop sphere that mat receive his mercy is Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

According to Bloomberg.com, Trump is also considering pardons for White House staff and even some of his family members including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, personnel chief John McEntee, social media director Dan Scavino, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani.

A potential self-pardon is also on the table, but the unprecedented legal echoes from a self-imposed presidential pardon could have detrimental, long term effects on the country.

Advertisement