Before he was permanently bound from Twitter, President Trump raved that he will not attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. In response, Biden has called it a “good thing.”



“I was told on the way over here that [Trump] indicated he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration—one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Biden said. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”



“He has been an embarrassment to this country, embarrassed us around the world, and is not worthy of the office,” Biden added.



While it may be a good thing that Trump does not show, one has to wonder, what does the current president have up his sleeve after a day of chaos on Wednesday.



You can catch Biden’s remarks below.

