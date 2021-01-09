The FBI has begun a nationwide manhunt for the participants in the Capitol Hill insurrection and have released photos of the suspects in hopes of uncovering their whereabouts.

Several pictures have been made public on social media, however, the Bureau made a new wanted poster with 10 of the suspects from the middle of the siege of the country’s capital that left five people dead.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” said DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. “These images depict individuals engaged in various acts of violence or property destruction.”

According to reports, the FBI has arrested the person who planted bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committees headquarters as well as the man photographed walking off with Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.