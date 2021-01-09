You know it wouldn’t be long for Griselda to put their stamp on 2021. The last drop from the team came in the form of Benny the Butcher’s Burden of Proof, now the squad has re-upped with the release of the soundtrack for their original film Conflicted.

Joining the usual suspects of Westside Gunn, Benny, and Boldy James is Wale, Lloyd Banks, El Camino, Smoke DZA, Dave East, and more.



The new film stars Benny as a Buffalo street guy that just returned to the block after a bid in the joint. You can see hear the full soundtrack below.