In the first battle of Ball Brothers on the NBA stage, LaMelo Ball got the best of his oldest brother Lonzo in both the box score and in the win column.



LaMelo came off the bench to nearly get the youngest triple-double in history, he fell just one assist shy, bringing his total for the night to 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assist.



In the Hornets 118-110 win, Lonzo only had 5 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Regardless of the outcome, somewhere LaVar Ball is smiling. You can see highlights from the win below.