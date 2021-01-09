It is a wrap for Donald Trump on Twitter. The social media app has followed the lead of Facebook and Twitter and has permanently suspended the president’s account.



“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote in a statement. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”



The suspension comes after Trump urged his supporters to attack the capitol building on Wednesday. He would be temporarily suspended and returned later in the day with a video message condemning the attacks and acknowledging his election loss.



After Trump’s suspension, he would tweet on Friday how he will not attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. That would be his last tweet.



After his account was deleted, Trump used the official and often idle POTUS account to get a message off that was swiftly deleted.



“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me …” he tweeted. “I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future … We will not be SILENCED!”



You can see the message that was captured in a screenshot below.

Trump returns, on the @POTUS account, and says he is looking "at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future." pic.twitter.com/AhbICQ82OM — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 9, 2021