Just a week after dropping his “Save Your Tears” video just weeks before his Super Bowl LV halftime performance, singing sensation The Weeknd appears in one of many famous ads that will come across television screens on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Pepsi-powered commercial features the famed crooner’s music being performed by everyday Americans, including a security guard at a parking area that is jamming so hard, he has to take a second look at The Weeknd to make sure it’s really him.

See the commercial below.

