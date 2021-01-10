President Elect Joe Biden has had a series of tumultuous events to follow his victory as POTUS, however, after the chaos of the The Capitol Hill Riots, Biden has revealed some plans that he has on deck after inauguration.

According to a report from CNBC, Biden will ask Congress to get rid of $10K in student loan debt for all borrowers of federal loans. Biden also plans to extend the pause on payment of student loans as mentioned in the 2020 CARES act, which is set to expire at the end of this month.

Biden has been facing extreme pressure to go around Congress to cancel student loan debt because of his promises for forgiveness during his campaign.

Advertisement