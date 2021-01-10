Lil Durk is expected to drop some new content very soon. The Chicago rapper recently released his 6th studio album, The Voice on Christmas Eve 2020. Prior to the release of the project, Durk took a social media hiatus, following the death of his mentee and close friend King Von. Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta lounge back in November. Since then Durk has continued to pay tribute to the late rapper. Von is featured on one of the album’s standout tracks, “Still Trappin’.”

Now he is gearing up to drop The Voice Deluxe album. He took to his social accounts for the announcement. In addition, Durk builds more anticipation by eluding to the rise of his price after the drop.

“I’m off the internet until my deluxe drop in a couple days…. finna show y’all why I want 200k a show #THEVOICE.”

After a highly successful 2020 in music for Durkio, he is looking to build on that momentum. He released his 5th album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 back in May 2020. The project featured Lil Baby, G Herbo, Gunna and Polo G. The deluxe version was released in June with seven additional songs. If The Voice deluxe match the same energy as the initial release, Lil Durk fans are in store for a real treat.