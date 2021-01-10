Last month, fans were concerned about the health of Famous Dex after the rapper’s appearance on his Instagram live stream. Dex appeared to be under the influence, and with the alarming rate of rappers lost to drug use in the HipHop industry, fans and celebrities urged the rapper to seek help quickly.

John Gabbana, formerly known as Boonk Gang penned a message to the Chicago star after seeing a clip from the live stream that circulated the internet. “I don’t know how life’s going for you right now but from the outside looking in man it’s not looking so good. You don’t look healthy broski and at this time of life, the only thing that matters is our health. I’m not here to judge you. I just want to give you some words of encouragement. It’s never too late to make a change.”

Dex wasn’t here for the public’s opinion, the rapper used his social media to make a public statement to Gabanna and anyone else who was concerned about his health. “I got money, I could do whatever the f*ck I wanna do, goofy ass b*tch. F*ck you worried about me for? And two, I don’t do none of that sh*t n*gga, I smoke weed,” he said.

Advertisement

After time passed, Rich The Kid, a friend of Famous Dex shared that Dex would be entering a rehab facility to get help. Dex removed all photos from his Instagram and left a story up for his fans with the message “Be back soon.”

As of today, Rich The Kid shares a brief update on the rapper’s recovery. Rich posted a video of himself on the phone with Dex, in the video you can hear Dex saying, “Keep on going up, you know what I’m saying? I learned so much these 22 days like, I learned so much, bro.”

Fans in the comments were able to tell the rapper is doing better just by the change in his voice. In prior videos, fans would comment that the rapper would slur his words. As of now, Dexter seems to sound healthier than before.

We can’t wait to see Famous Dex and what he has in store after his full recovery. Will more rappers begin to seek help in the industry?