When two boxers are on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, someone is bound to get into it.

Thats what happened when Tyson’s guest Ryan Garcia was expounding on his most recent victory in the ring when Gervonta Davis chimed in via FaceTime. He egged on Garcia and even stated that he would’ve killed him with one of his punches. The back and forth became so intense, it could only be settled in the ring.

Davis immediately shared a poster promoting the fight on Instagram.

