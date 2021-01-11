DJ Akademiks is not afraid to share his opinion on the hip-hop industry. The controversial DJ has stirred up another discussion, that could possibly get a few viewers upset.

In a video, Akademiks said that the bar was low for popular female rappers in 2020. “The popular female rappers in 2020, the bar was this low. “Truth be told, for all the male rappers, if it was on some Juwanna Man sh*t and could f*ckin’ trick the game and just have a big f*ckin’ fat ass and people think they’re a female and just wear like, a ton of lace fronts and f*ckin’ wigs and throw on a sh*t ton of lipgloss, yeah, the skill level is here,” he begins.

Megan Thee Stallion has been in the rap game for less than four years and has already accomplished so many milestones. Akademiks seems to think that those accomplishments came with a catch.

“Imma tell y’all the truth. So, of course, she’s like, oh, everybody loves her and sh*t like that but come on man, there’s a lot that goes into sh*t like that,” he continued.

“She got a Fashion Nova deal, she’s a victim, she’s in GQ, she’s talking about Tory shot her, you know what I mean? It’s women empowerment. This is like, protect Black women. This is, ‘I got Beyoncé.’ It’s a lot of sh*t going on,” he continued after stating that Megan couldn’t rap with the “top 20 n*ggas.”

Akademiks took a moment to acknowledge Thee Stallion’s talents as an artist. “I’ve heard Meg The Stallion verses that impress me and I’ve heard some of those freestyles, I love some of her freestyles,” he stated. “But the majority of the sh*t I be listening to I’m like, ‘This sh*t is really like, mid-level music that people are praising like Meg is like, mad dope.'”

Akademiks then went on to say, “Meg isn’t 100th of the talent that Nicki Minaj is.”

“Nicki Minaj came in the game on some other sh*t. Nicki Minaj could stand toe to toe with any n*gga. That’s the distinction I’m trying to make,” he added.

Akademiks concluded his statement by saying that Megan Thee Stallion has, “one flow and lazy bars.”

Fans think that this could potentially stir up some trouble as Nicki Minaj still did not follow Meg Thee Stallion back after doing her “following cleanse.”