Arnold Schwarzenegger is no fan of the capitol riots last week and even blasted Donald Trump’s job as president.



The former California governor and famed actor hit Twitter to release a statement following the attack last week.



“We need to heal, together, from the drama of what has just happened,” Schwarzenegger said in the video. “We need to heal, not as Republicans or as Democrats, but as Americans.”



Scwarzenegger would also have words for Trump.



“President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies,” he said “My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead.



“President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”



You can see the full video below.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021